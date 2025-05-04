Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till May 6 after missile strike near Israeli airport

Air India has suspended all flights from Israel's Tel Aviv till May 6 after the country's main airport came under a major missile attack from Yemen's Houthi militia on Sunday.

The announcement came as an Air India flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi on Sunday, in the wake of the rare missile attack that penetrated Israel's air defences.

"Consequent to developments in Tel Aviv this morning, our operations to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended with immediate effect till 6th May 2025, to ensure the safety of our customers and staff," the airlines said in a statement.

The attack happened less than an hour before the Air India flight AI139, operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft, was to land at Tel Aviv, according to PTI.

"The flight has landed normally in Abu Dhabi and will soon return to Delhi," the airline informed.

As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the flight was in the Jordanian airspace when it was decided to divert the flight to Abu Dhabi.