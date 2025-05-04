Badrinath Dham portals open for devotees

DEHRADUN: The portals of the world-famous Shri Badrinath Dham were opened on May 4 for devotees from India and around the world, marking the beginning of the six-month summer pilgrimage season.

The sacred ceremony took place amidst the soul-stirring devotional tunes played by the band of the Garhwal Scouts Regiment of the Indian Army.

Following the opening, a large crowd of devotees surged forward to catch the first glimpse of the deity and offer prayers.

State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at Shri Badrinath Dham to witness the auspicious occasion and offer his respects.

Earlier, the divine Doli (palanquin procession), Devbhara Yatra carrying the idols of Lord Badri Vishal's assembly, including the principal deities Uddhav ji and Kuber ji, the Garuda Utsav palanquin, and the seat of Shankaracharya ji, arrived at Badrinath Dham on Saturday.

These deities had been residing at the Yogdhyan Badri temple in Pandukeshwar during the six-month winter closure.