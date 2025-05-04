Badrinath Dham portals open for devotees

DEHRADUN: The portals of the world-famous Shri Badrinath Dham were opened on May 4 for devotees from India and around the world, marking the beginning of the six-month summer pilgrimage season.
The sacred ceremony took place amidst the soul-stirring devotional tunes played by the band of the Garhwal Scouts Regiment of the Indian Army.
Following the opening, a large crowd of devotees surged forward to catch the first glimpse of the deity and offer prayers.
State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at Shri Badrinath Dham to witness the auspicious occasion and offer his respects.
Earlier, the divine Doli (palanquin procession), Devbhara Yatra carrying the idols of Lord Badri Vishal's assembly, including the principal deities Uddhav ji and Kuber ji, the Garuda Utsav palanquin, and the seat of Shankaracharya ji, arrived at Badrinath Dham on Saturday.
These deities had been residing at the Yogdhyan Badri temple in Pandukeshwar during the six-month winter closure.
BKTC Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal stated, "The Devbhara Yatra, led by Rawal Amarnath Namboodiri and accompanied by hundreds of devotees, reached Badrinath Dham after the six-month winter closure during which the deities were housed at the Pandukeshwar Yogdhyan Badri temple."
The Devbhara Yatra proceeded from Devdarshini to Bhamani village and then towards the Badrinath temple.
Following ancient rituals at Lila Dhungi, the birthplace of Lord Narayan, Rawal Amarnath Namboodiri led the procession through the old market to the Singhdwar (main gate) of the Badrinath temple.
Upon reaching the temple complex, devotees greeted the Devbhara Yatra with resounding chants of "Jai Badri Vishal," filling the entire Badrish Puri with echoes of "Jai Narayan."
At 5:00 am, Rawal Amarnath Namboodiri, along with notable figures including BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, former Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri, Dharmadhikari Radhakrishna Thapliyal, Rajpurohit Kanta Prasad Nautiyal, former Dharmadhikari Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal, Vedpathi Ravindra Bhatt, representatives of the Dimri Panchayat entered the temple complex to participate in the portal-opening rituals (Dwar Puja).
Temple committee officials, employees, and Indian Army officers also participated in the rituals.
The Garhwal Scouts band played melodious and devotional tunes of 'Jai Badri, Jai Kedar,' immersing Badrishupuri in a spiritual atmosphere.
After paying respects at the Singhdwar, Uddhav ji was placed in the worship area at the Rawal's residence, while Kuber ji, the treasurer of the gods, was taken to the Maa Nanda Devi temple in Bhamani village for the overnight stay.