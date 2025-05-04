BJP calls Rahul Gandhi 'Ram drohi' for labeling Lord Ram 'mythological'

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has lashed out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's remarks referring to Lord Ram and deities as "mythological" stating that it is now typical of the Congress party to "insult" Hindus.

He also criticised the Congress for "insulting" the forces by questioning the surgical strikes while accusing the opposition party of "rashtra droh" (treason).

"First, they (Congress) did 'rashtra droh' by insulting the forces, by questioning the surgical strikes, by giving a clean chit to Pakistan. Now, they are showing their true face as 'Ram Drohi'. This is not 'sayyog', it is a planned use of votebank. Time and again, insulting lord Ram and Hindus has become the identity of the Congress," Poonawalla told ANI.

The BJP leader said that the Congress government had earlier submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, stating that Lord Ram didn't exist and wanted to "destroy" Ram Setu.

"This is not the first time Congress has said this. Years ago, Sonia Gandhi's government gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court that lord Ram did not exist, and they wanted to take away Ram Setu to destroy it. Following the footsteps of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi has gone to foreign soil, and he said lord Ram is imaginary," Poonawalla said.

On Saturday, Poonawalla launched a blistering attack on MP Charanjit Singh Channi, after the latter stoked controversy by claiming that he has "not found proof where surgical strike took place."

"Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi, who is known to be quite close to Rahul Gandhi, has said in a press conference that he has not seen proof of a surgical strike. The armed forces had announced it. Today, when the whole country is demanding and standing with the forces and saying that terrorists should get a strict punishment, just like the Balakot surgical strike had happened, but Congress is hurting the morale of the forces," Poonawalla told ANI.

Calling for the Indian National Congress (INC) to be renamed as "Anti-National Congress (ANC)," he said, adding "In the all-party meeting, they say that they are with the government and the armed forces and outside the meeting, on the instructions of Rahul Gandhi, they put vote back above the nation and they will give Pakistan a clean chit on the Pahalgam terrorist attack."

He claimed that the morale of the Indian armed forces is being attacked at the direction of the party's Parliamentary Party chairperson, Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.