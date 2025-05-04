CPM names John Brittas as parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist has appointed John Brittas as the parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha.

The party said that Brittas, MP from Kerala, has been named by the central leadership after Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya relinquished his responsibility.

A noted media personality with a standing of more than three decades, Brittas is a member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs, the Committee on Public Undertakings and the Advisory Committee on the Department of Information Technology (IT).

The CPM MP presently heads Kairali Television Network as the Managing Director and Chief Editor.

Brittas was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2021 as a CPM member.

Before being elected to the Indian Parliament, he functioned as one of the advisors (2016-2021) to the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan.

Brittas is an active parliamentarian as he ardently participates in the proceedings of the House.

Former vice president Venkaiah Naidu and Chairman of Rajya Sabha acclaimed him for his discourse in the House regarding the functioning of Indian Judiciary.

Last year, he was picked for the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023 by a jury of eminent personalities including Dr Subhash C Kashyap and Praful Patel for his active participation and critical interference in the proceedings. Brittas was the second CPM MP to achieve recognition after veteran leader Sitaram Yechury.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and the president of Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) Sharad Pawar had got the award.