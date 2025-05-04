FIR lodged following alleged ‘gun salute’ incident in Kangpokpi district

GUWAHATI: The Manipur Police registered an FIR in connection with an alleged incident of 'gun salute' in Saikul area of the state’s Kangpokpi district.

The gun salute was allegedly made by a group of people in memory of those killed during the ethnic violence. Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals observed the second anniversary of the conflict on May 3 by organising various programmes.

The police in a statement said local leaders and elders were summoned to a police station in connection with the case of gun salute, while raids had been conducted in different areas to arrest the miscreants.

Stating that five single-barrel guns and camouflage uniforms have been seized, the police said the raids would continue to arrest the miscreants and seize the other guns.

“The organisers of the programme will be dealt as per law,” the statement by the police further stated.

Meanwhile, five organisations representing Meitei and Thadou communities collectively raised a pitch for the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.