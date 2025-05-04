FIR lodged following alleged ‘gun salute’ incident in Kangpokpi district

GUWAHATI: The Manipur Police registered an FIR in connection with an alleged incident of 'gun salute' in Saikul area of the state’s Kangpokpi district.
The gun salute was allegedly made by a group of people in memory of those killed during the ethnic violence. Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals observed the second anniversary of the conflict on May 3 by organising various programmes.
The police in a statement said local leaders and elders were summoned to a police station in connection with the case of gun salute, while raids had been conducted in different areas to arrest the miscreants.
Stating that five single-barrel guns and camouflage uniforms have been seized, the police said the raids would continue to arrest the miscreants and seize the other guns.
“The organisers of the programme will be dealt as per law,” the statement by the police further stated.
Meanwhile, five organisations representing Meitei and Thadou communities collectively raised a pitch for the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.
The groups – Meitei Heritage Society, Delhi Manipuri Society, and Ningol United Progressive Initiative (they represent Meiteis) and Thadou Inpi Manipur and Thadou Students’ Association met recently and resolved to call upon the Centre to expedite the implementation of NRC in Manipur.
The organisations demanded that the government address the issue of influx of illegal immigrants, saying that their presence threatens indigenous communities and national security.
“A thorough NRC process is fundamental to preserving demographic integrity and restoring public confidence,” they said in a joint statement.
Both sides reaffirmed to safeguard the integrity, unity and interests of Manipur as a multiethnic state, and recognise the contributions of the Thadou people for the protection of the interests of Manipur and its integrity.
“Both parties collectively acknowledged and appreciated the point made by the Thadou representatives that the Thadou is a distinct community and does not fall under the category of the “Kuki” or “Any Kuki Tribe’s,” the statement said.
Further, the organisations resolved to appeal to authorities for the deletion of the “unconstitutional and ambiguous category ‘Any Kuki tribes’ from the Scheduled Tribes list of Manipur.”