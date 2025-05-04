INDIA bloc holds third strategy meet in Bihar; signals Tejashwi as CM face ahead of assembly polls

PATNA: Opposition INDIA bloc held its third meeting in Bihar on Sunday to formulate strategy for better coordination among its six constituents at state, block, and district levels ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year.
Later briefing media persons, RJD MP Manoj Jha said that Sunday’s meeting discussed at length how to work together at state, district, and block levels to ensure victory for the candidates of alliance partners in each assembly seat that it would contest in the upcoming elections. He exuded confidence that the opposition alliance would give shape to the wind of change sweeping the state ahead of the election.
“The coordination committee is working on a joint election manifesto and joint election campaign, besides other strategies,” he added. It was the third meeting of the INDIA bloc, comprising RJD, Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, CPM, and VIP in a row.
“The meeting was successful as leaders of all six allies unanimously decided to work together to strengthen coordination at grassroots levels,” Jha told the media.
When asked about the Opposition’s CM face, RJD MP said that the people of Bihar were aware under whose leadership the upcoming assembly elections would be contested. He refuted allegations of a dispute over the CM face of Tejashwi and said that an announcement would be made at the right time.
“We have to wait for the announcement with full perseverance,” he said, adding that, “you all are aware of who is the chairman of the coordination committee of the INDIA bloc set up ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar.”
He further stated that the INDIA bloc will contest all 243 seats. The meeting was attended by Tejashwi, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar, AICC In-charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru, CPI-ML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI president Lalan Choudhary, CPI secretary Ramnaresh Pandey, and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani.
The poster put up outside the venue of the meeting and also on the dais, however, gave clear indications that the election would be contested under Tejashwi’s leadership. “Announcement of Tejashwi as Opposition’s CM candidate is just a formality,” a senior RJD leader said.
Manoj Jha, who is also a spokesperson for RJD, said that the coordination among INDIA bloc partners would be manifested in the state during a nationwide bandh called by trade union workers on May 20 against decisions of labour courts. “The nationwide strike will highlight the rights of labourers across the country. INDIA bloc parties will stand with them in solidarity,” the RJD MP added.
When asked about the caste census, Jha said that it still remained the core demand of the INDIA bloc. “This issue was relevant earlier, and it remains important even today. Until a caste census is conducted, our focus will remain on the subject. We will also keep a close watch on whether the data shared is accurate,” he revealed.
Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav said that there was no confusion on the CM face of the Opposition alliance, but it was not certain that the CM candidate of the ruling NDA would enjoy the post even after the assembly election results. Hitting out at the BJP, the RJD leader said that the saffron party would not allow Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to continue in the post after the assembly elections.