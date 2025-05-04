INDIA bloc holds third strategy meet in Bihar; signals Tejashwi as CM face ahead of assembly polls

PATNA: Opposition INDIA bloc held its third meeting in Bihar on Sunday to formulate strategy for better coordination among its six constituents at state, block, and district levels ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year.

Later briefing media persons, RJD MP Manoj Jha said that Sunday’s meeting discussed at length how to work together at state, district, and block levels to ensure victory for the candidates of alliance partners in each assembly seat that it would contest in the upcoming elections. He exuded confidence that the opposition alliance would give shape to the wind of change sweeping the state ahead of the election.

“The coordination committee is working on a joint election manifesto and joint election campaign, besides other strategies,” he added. It was the third meeting of the INDIA bloc, comprising RJD, Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, CPM, and VIP in a row.

“The meeting was successful as leaders of all six allies unanimously decided to work together to strengthen coordination at grassroots levels,” Jha told the media.

When asked about the Opposition’s CM face, RJD MP said that the people of Bihar were aware under whose leadership the upcoming assembly elections would be contested. He refuted allegations of a dispute over the CM face of Tejashwi and said that an announcement would be made at the right time.

“We have to wait for the announcement with full perseverance,” he said, adding that, “you all are aware of who is the chairman of the coordination committee of the INDIA bloc set up ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar.”