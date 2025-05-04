Massive ‘Hercules’ tiger, believed to be Asia’s largest stuns Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: An exceptionally large tiger, nicknamed 'Hercules' for his massive size, has become the centre of excitement and speculation in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar area.
Roaming the Phato tourism zone, the massive big cat has drawn widespread attention, with some believing he could be the largest tiger currently in Asia.
Preliminary estimates suggest the majestic big cat weighs around 300 kilograms and stretches nearly 7 feet in length. These remarkable figures have fuelled speculation that he could be Asia’s largest tiger, shining a spotlight on the region’s thriving wildlife.
Confirming the presence of the large tiger, Prakash Arya, the Divisional Forest Officer of the Terai West Forest Division, shared his personal astonishment.
"In my entire career, I have never seen such a giant tiger," DFO Arya told TNIE.
"This is a clear symbol of the rich biodiversity and the success of our management efforts in this forest area," he added.
He reiterated that the tiger is "exceptionally large," highlighting that a big cat of such immense size had not been observed previously in the region.
The Forest Department has initiated vigilant monitoring of the tiger's activities. Officials are extensively utilising camera traps across the zone to track its movements and gather crucial data on the colossal animal.
Local guides familiar with the area have also been struck by the tiger's size and the excitement he generates.
"We've seen many tigers here, but nothing compares to 'Hercules'," remarked one guide, who requested anonymity.
"His sheer size is incredible. He truly looks like the mythical hero, hence the name."
Tourists fortunate enough to spot the massive big cat have described the encounter as awe-inspiring.
"Seeing 'Hercules' was an unforgettable experience," shared Priya Sharma, a visitor from Delhi.
"His presence is overwhelming. If he is indeed the largest in Asia, it puts Uttarakhand on the map in a very special way," she said.
Providing context on the state's tiger population, Dr Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, told TNIE, "As per the 2022 census data, Uttarakhand is home to a robust population of 560 tigers. This impressive figure places the state firmly among the top contributors to India's overall tiger numbers."
Dr Badola attributed this "encouraging growth" to the state's "excellent habitat and environment," which he said "provide optimal conditions for the big cats to flourish and reproduce."
Nationally, the 2022 census estimated India's total tiger population between 3,682 and 3,925, with Madhya Pradesh leading at 785 and Karnataka second at 563.
Wildlife experts are closely following developments. They believe that official confirmation of this tiger being the largest currently roaming Asia would bring significant international recognition to the Phato Zone, substantially boosting its profile on the global wildlife map.