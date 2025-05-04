Massive ‘Hercules’ tiger, believed to be Asia’s largest stuns Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: An exceptionally large tiger, nicknamed 'Hercules' for his massive size, has become the centre of excitement and speculation in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar area.

Roaming the Phato tourism zone, the massive big cat has drawn widespread attention, with some believing he could be the largest tiger currently in Asia.

Preliminary estimates suggest the majestic big cat weighs around 300 kilograms and stretches nearly 7 feet in length. These remarkable figures have fuelled speculation that he could be Asia’s largest tiger, shining a spotlight on the region’s thriving wildlife.

Confirming the presence of the large tiger, Prakash Arya, the Divisional Forest Officer of the Terai West Forest Division, shared his personal astonishment.

"In my entire career, I have never seen such a giant tiger," DFO Arya told TNIE.

"This is a clear symbol of the rich biodiversity and the success of our management efforts in this forest area," he added.

He reiterated that the tiger is "exceptionally large," highlighting that a big cat of such immense size had not been observed previously in the region.