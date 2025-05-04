Padma Shri awardee Baba Sivanand passes away at 128 in Varanasi

VARANASI: Padma Shri awardee and renowned spiritual guru Baba Sivanand passed away on Saturday night due to health complications. He was admitted to the BHU Hospital on April 30 after experiencing health issues.

According to his disciples, Baba Sivanand was 128 years old at the time of his death. His body has been kept at his residence in Kabirnagar Colony for the public to pay their last respects. His last rites will be performed later this evening, the disciples said.

Born on August 8, 1896, in the Sylhet district of present-day Bangladesh, Baba Sivanand lost both his parents to starvation when he was just six years old. Following their death, he was taken in by Omkarnand, who became his guardian and mentor. Under Omkarnand’s guidance, Baba Sivanand received spiritual education and life teachings.

He was known for living a life of extreme austerity and discipline. His followers said he maintained robust health by following a strict lifestyle—eating only boiled food, waking up at 3 am daily, practicing yoga, and performing all his chores himself. He slept on a mat and always ate only half a stomach of food.

In recognition of his lifelong contributions to yoga and spirituality, Baba Sivanand was awarded the Padma Shri in 2022.