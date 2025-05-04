PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleges foul play after body of youth recovered from river in J&K's Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday alleged foul play after body of a youth was recovered from river in south Kashmir Kulgam district.
Body of one Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray was recovered from Kulgam today.
The body was handed over to the family members for last rites after completion of legal formalities.
“Yet another body has been recovered from a river in Kulgam raising serious allegations of foul play. Local residents allege that Imtiyaz Magray was picked up by the army two days ago and now mysteriously his body has surfaced in the river,” Mehbooba posted on X, formerly twitter.
The PDP chief said the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam appears to be a calculated attempt to derail the fragile peace, disrupt tourism in Kashmir and undermine communal harmony across the country.
“If a single act of violence can shake the entire system - triggering arbitrary arrests, home demolitions, and the targeting of innocent civilians then the perpetrators have already achieved their objective,” she said.
“Allegations of misconduct whether in Bandipora encounter or in this latest incident in Kulgam are deeply troubling and warrant a thorough impartial investigation (sic),” Mehbooba said.
After the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed, security agencies have launched a massive crackdown across the Valley against the militants and their Over Ground Workers (OGWs).