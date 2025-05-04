PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleges foul play after body of youth recovered from river in J&K's Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday alleged foul play after body of a youth was recovered from river in south Kashmir Kulgam district.

Body of one Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray was recovered from Kulgam today.

The body was handed over to the family members for last rites after completion of legal formalities.

“Yet another body has been recovered from a river in Kulgam raising serious allegations of foul play. Local residents allege that Imtiyaz Magray was picked up by the army two days ago and now mysteriously his body has surfaced in the river,” Mehbooba posted on X, formerly twitter.