PM inaugurates Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in Patna; applauds criketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the seventh edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 and heaped praise on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who stunned the cricketing world with his 35-ball century in his first Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Bihar is hosting the prestigious national sporting event for the first time.

The opening ceremony was organised at the Patliputra Sports Complex in the state capital and was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and other dignitaries.

While referring to young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s spectacular performance in the IPL, Prime Minister Modi said it was an example of how consistent participation builds champions. “We all have seen the outstanding performance of the son of Bihar. Not only dedication brought him success, but also his experience of playing at various levels. ‘Jo jitna khelega, wo utna khilega’ (the more you play, the more you shine)," he noted. Suryavanshi hails from a small hamlet near Tajpur in Bihar’s Samastipur district.

PM Modi also appreciated the growing importance of sports in India and said that the country was gradually developing a strong sports culture. “The more this sporting culture spreads, the more India’s soft power will rise,” he added.