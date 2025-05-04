PM inaugurates Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in Patna; applauds criketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the seventh edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 and heaped praise on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who stunned the cricketing world with his 35-ball century in his first Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Bihar is hosting the prestigious national sporting event for the first time.
The opening ceremony was organised at the Patliputra Sports Complex in the state capital and was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and other dignitaries.
While referring to young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s spectacular performance in the IPL, Prime Minister Modi said it was an example of how consistent participation builds champions. “We all have seen the outstanding performance of the son of Bihar. Not only dedication brought him success, but also his experience of playing at various levels. ‘Jo jitna khelega, wo utna khilega’ (the more you play, the more you shine)," he noted. Suryavanshi hails from a small hamlet near Tajpur in Bihar’s Samastipur district.
PM Modi also appreciated the growing importance of sports in India and said that the country was gradually developing a strong sports culture. “The more this sporting culture spreads, the more India’s soft power will rise,” he added.
Putting emphasis on the spirit of national unity and cultural exchange, Modi called upon visiting athletes to embrace Bihar’s rich traditions and cuisine. “Athletes from outside should try litti-chokha and taste Bihar’s famous makhana. You’re not just sportspersons on the field, but ambassadors of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” he remarked.
He further said that India is aiming to host the 2036 Olympics and that every state has to play a significant role in making it successful.
The KIYG 2025 will run from May 4 to 15, with some of the sports being held in Delhi as well. Most of the competitions will take place in Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Begusarai, while three events—shooting, gymnastics, and track cycling—will be held in Delhi.
Around 6,000 participants from 36 states and union territories are competing in the sporting event. The athletes will compete in 27 medal sports until May 15. In its seventh edition, the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 features 27 competitive sports and one demonstration sport. E-sports has been introduced for the first time at KIYG.
Bihar finished 27th in the last edition of KIYG held in Tamil Nadu.