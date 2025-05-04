Punjab Police arrest two for allegedly providing sensitive information to Pakistan's ISI

CHANDIGARH: In a counter-espionage operation, the Punjab Police has arrested two persons for allegedly supplying sensitive information and photographs of Army cantonment areas and air bases to Pakistan intelligence.
Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said Amritsar Rural Police arrested Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih on Saturday.
Preliminary investigation revealed their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh alias Pittu currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail.
"A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is underway. Further critical revelations are expected as the probe deepens," he added.
Yadav further said that the Punjab Police stands strong with the Indian Army and remains unwavering in its duty to safeguard national interests.
"Any attempt to undermine the security of our armed forces will be met with firm and immediate action,” he said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Maninder Singh said that they received a secret tip-off about both Palak and Suraj that they were in constant touch with operatives of ISI of Pakistan and providing them information about sensitive installations.
"We have arrested both of them and recovered a lot of data. Harpreet Singh, who facilitated them to get in touch with ISI, is presently lodged at Amritsar Central Jail. We will bring him on a production warrant. He is already booked under the NDPS Act, and now the police have registered a case under the Official Secrets Act and the Information Technology Act,’’ he said.
As per the initial probe, the two alleged accused were given Rs 5,000 in return for minor information and Rs 10,000 for sensitive information about the movement of troops. They used to pick heroin consignments from the border, earlier.