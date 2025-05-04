Punjab Police arrest two for allegedly providing sensitive information to Pakistan's ISI

CHANDIGARH: In a counter-espionage operation, the Punjab Police has arrested two persons for allegedly supplying sensitive information and photographs of Army cantonment areas and air bases to Pakistan intelligence.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said Amritsar Rural Police arrested Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh alias Pittu currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail.

"A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is underway. Further critical revelations are expected as the probe deepens," he added.

Yadav further said that the Punjab Police stands strong with the Indian Army and remains unwavering in its duty to safeguard national interests.

"Any attempt to undermine the security of our armed forces will be met with firm and immediate action,” he said.