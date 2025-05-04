Punjab Police deployed at Bhakra Nangal dam despite Union Home Secretary asking to withdraw force

CHANDIGARH: Amid an escalating water war between Punjab and Haryana, the Punjab Police has taken control of the regulator gates at the Bhakra Nangal dam and has deployed its personnel there.

The incident comes despite the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan asking the state government to withdraw it’s police personnel.

The BBMB chairman reportedly wrote of a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to deploy Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to guard the dam.

Sources claimed that approximately two dozen police personnel are presently deployed at the dam, and two DSP rank officers have been stationed there.

A tent has been pitched by the local cadre of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the side of the canal as they are holding an indefinite dharna against the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Before the controversy, only five police personnel were deployed.

Sources further said that the police personnel were deployed at the Nagal Dam on May 1 as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the dam.

Meanwhile, the police officials are claiming that only essential police personnel were deployed at the dam.

"At present, only the minimum required force is deployed at the Nangal Dam. The security was beefed up earlier as a precautionary measure,’’ said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

Punjab Education Minister and local MLA from Anadpur Sahib Harjot Singh Bains had claimed to have locked a room at the Nangal dam from where water supply is regulated.

During a high-level meeting in which it was decided that BBMB will release 4,500 cusecs of additional water to Haryana from Bhakra dam in the next eight days to meet the state’s urgent water requirements, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan had asked the Punjab officials to remove the state police personnel immediately, said sources.