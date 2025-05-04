Three soldiers killed as army vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Ramban

RAMBAN: A tragic accident on Sunday claimed the lives of three Army personnel when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 700-feet deep gorge in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The army truck was part of a convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar along national highway 44 when the accident occurred near Battery Chashma at around 11.30 am, the officials said.

A joint rescue operation was immediately launched by the Army, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local volunteers. The bodies of the three soldiers were recovered from the crash site.

The deceased were identified as Sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, and Man Bahadur. Officials said the vehicle was completely destroyed in the fall, reduced to a mangled heap of metal.