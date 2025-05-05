16-year-old labourer becomes first to pass class 10th in this UP village

LUCKNOW: Ram Sewak, 16, has accomplished what was unheard of so far in his village Nizampur during the last 78 years of its existence in Barabanki district, adjacent to state capital Luckow, in UP.

He has brought laurels to his village by becoming the first ever person of Nizampur to have cleared class 10 examination securing 55 per cent marks.

“When DM Saheb called me to honour me, I neither had proper clothes nor the shoes. In fact, it was when I wore the shoes for the first time in my life,” shares Ram Sewak.

His grades may not sound impressive but his struggle makes him standout in his village inspiring many like him to follow suit and take up studies as priority against all odds.

Ram Sewak’s success is solely attributed to his daunting spirit and determination against all odds as he is firm to decide the course for a better life emerging from the present state of utter penury which he and his family has been struggling with.

Nizampur, situated 28 km interior of the district headquarters, has total population of 300. It falls under Ahmadpur gram panchayat. The village has a paved road, a primary school, and a temple. Most of the men of this village are engaged as daily wagers. So is Ram Sewak’s father Jagdish Prasad.