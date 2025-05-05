16-year-old labourer becomes first to pass class 10th in this UP village

LUCKNOW: Ram Sewak, 16, has accomplished what was unheard of so far in his village Nizampur during the last 78 years of its existence in Barabanki district, adjacent to state capital Luckow, in UP.
He has brought laurels to his village by becoming the first ever person of Nizampur to have cleared class 10 examination securing 55 per cent marks.
“When DM Saheb called me to honour me, I neither had proper clothes nor the shoes. In fact, it was when I wore the shoes for the first time in my life,” shares Ram Sewak.
His grades may not sound impressive but his struggle makes him standout in his village inspiring many like him to follow suit and take up studies as priority against all odds.
Ram Sewak’s success is solely attributed to his daunting spirit and determination against all odds as he is firm to decide the course for a better life emerging from the present state of utter penury which he and his family has been struggling with.
Nizampur, situated 28 km interior of the district headquarters, has total population of 300. It falls under Ahmadpur gram panchayat. The village has a paved road, a primary school, and a temple. Most of the men of this village are engaged as daily wagers. So is Ram Sewak’s father Jagdish Prasad.
Even Ram Sewak carries lights on his head in marriage processions to help his family survive. He has walked many difficult miles to become Nizampur’s first ever resident to clear class 10th.
The hut in which the family of seven, comprising Ram Sewak, his father Jagdish Prasad, mother Pushpa, two younger brothers and two sisters, put up, has two rooms and a thatched roof. One room houses the fodder for the cattle and other room is used to house the whole family.
The house has no electricity, but a solar light, provided under an MLA quota, helps them at night. This is where Ramsevak used to study after working during the day.
Narrating his story, Ram Sewak shares his dream to become an engineer. “I started my studies from the village primary school, achieved this first significant milestone of life and now my dream is to become an engineer,” he says.
Ram Sewak’s mother Pushpa cooks the mid-day meal in the primary school. She says after completing his studies till class five, Ram Sewak took admission in Class 6 at Government Inter College, 500-metre from the village.
The proud mother says that her son kept on clearing all the classes with good marks and appeared in class 10th this year.
“When I was preparing for class 10th, everyone in the village used to dissuade me saying you are wasting your time on studies. You will not be able to clear class 10th. I used to keep quiet just to prove them wrong with my result,” says the boy with a glint of hope and confidence in his eyes.
Ram Sewak is the eldest among his brothers and so shares the responsibility of taking care of the family.
“Poverty makes one do everything. In the wedding season, I carry lights on head accompanying the wedding processions and earn Rs 200-300 per night. When the wedding season is off, I work as labourer. Whatever, I earn, I spend on my studies including books, and fees,” says Ram Sewak adding that he never bothers his parents for his expenses.
On his feat, Barabanki DM Shashank Triapthi called Ram Sewak to meet him and honour him.
He did not have proper clothes and even shoes. His schoolteachers bought these for him. It was the first time Ramsevak wore shoes. He says that the DM not only honoured him in his office but also waived off his fees for rest of his studies.
Ram Sewak’s mother, happy over her son’s accomplishment, shares that she has also studied till class five and always strives to make her children study. “We somehow manage to make the children study as we are very poor. I was never sure that Ram will clear class 10th. One of my sons is studying in class 9th and the other in class 5. My daughter is studying in class 1 while the eldest daughter has been married off,” says Pushpa.
“While Mukesh and Lavlesh of the village failed in class 10th, my son cleared it. I feel so happy and I shall help him study as much as he wants,” says the proud father Jagdish Prasad.