AI to make India global creative powerhouse: Govt

MUMBAI: With effective use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), India is poised to emerge as a Global Creative Powerhouse and hub, according to a media report presented by Union Minister of State L Murugan at the World Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES).
Media and entertainment companies can not only increase their revenue by at least 10% but also reduce the input cost by 15% with the use of AI, says the report named ‘A Studio Called India’ prepared by Ernst & Young.
Officials said AI is expected to add value to the growth story of the media and entertainment sector. “The global media and entertainment (M&E) industry is undergoing a dramatic transformation, driven by the proliferation of AI. From content creation and curation to monetisation and distribution, AI is becoming an integral part of how stories are told and consumed,” reads the report.
India, already a powerhouse in content production and IT services, is uniquely poised to lead this transformation. The convergence of its deep talent pool, rapidly maturing AI ecosystem, and proven capabilities in media production positions India as a strategic node in the global AI-M&E value chain.
The report also noted that OTT platforms have started using AI to offer hyper-targeted content recommendations based on regional preferences, affluence, geo-targeting and consumption patterns.
“On the monetisation front, AI is driving dynamic (and customized) ad insertions and optimizing pricing strategies through real-time viewer analytics. It is also being used in predictive content performance – OTT platforms use AI to model trailer effectiveness and anticipate drop-off rates. Further, broadcasters are experimenting with AI-driven dynamic creative optimization (DCO) to vary ads and promos in real-time depending on the viewer’s persona and profile,” it said.
It also delves into how AI has been used for automated dubbing. AI-based subtitling and voice cloning are enabling faster localisation across markets. “These services allow global studios to scale up multi-language releases while maintaining narrative fidelity,” it reads.
The report also presents the country as a content-consuming nation and a studio to the world. It underscores India’s strengths – linguistic diversity, cultural richness, and a technologically adept talent pool – which position the country to create narratives that transcend borders.
The country, it says, offers a 40% to 60% cost advantage in animation and VFX services, supported by a large, skilled workforce. The report also notes the increasing international appeal of Indian storytelling, with up to 25% views on Indian OTT content now originating from overseas.
