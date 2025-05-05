Allahabad HC disposes petition challenging Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court disposed the petition challenging Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship on Monday. The Court, however, gave liberty to the petitioner to seek alternative legal remedies in the matter.

The division bench, comprising Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Rajeev Singh, delivered the order disposing of the plea.

In its decision, the bench stated that since the Central Government was unable to specify any time frame for resolving the petitioner's complaint, there was no justification for keeping the petition under consideration.

However, the court gave petitioner S Vignesh Shishir, a resident of Bengaluru, the freedom to pursue other legal options.

“The petitioner is free to seek alternative legal remedies in this matter,” said the bench.

It may be recalled that the Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC had given clear instructions to the Union government on April 21 to clarify within 10 days whether Rahul Gandhi was an Indian citizen or a British one.

After the deadline for this grace period ended on Monday, a hearing was held in the High Court.

On the earlier hearing, the division bench, comprising Justice Attaur Rehman Masoodi and Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava-I, had granted more time to the centre to respond to the issue.

The litigant had sought a CBI probe into Gandhi's alleged British citizenship.