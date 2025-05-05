Assam CM accuses Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of meeting Pakistani Army official during visit

GUWAHATI: Upping the ante on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed the Jorhat MP had met a Pakistani Army official during his visit to the neighbouring country.

“Not only did he go to Pakistan, he had also met an official of Pakistan’s Army,” Sarma told the media during panchayat poll campaign.

So, is Gogoi’s visit to Pakistan a crime? “It’s a big crime,” replied Sarma who also said, “There will be a big action. I will take action myself.”

“If we can put Aminul Islam (MLA of All India United Democratic Front) behind bars for praising Pakistan, the action against somebody who visited Pakistan will definitely be big,” the chief minister said.

Further talking about action against Gogoi, he said, “The papers (evidence) have to arrive from Pakistan, England. If I say something now without evidence, will you accept it? I will give the evidence by September 10.”

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would punish the Pakistanis while he would punish the ones (Pakistan’s sympathisers) living in Assam.

The controversy surrounding Gogoi erupted in February when BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stated, “Very disturbing and serious facts have come to light that deputy leader of Opposition Mr Gaurav Gogoi’s wife has links with Pakistan and the ISI…Gaurav Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth Colburn has links with one Ali Tauqeer Sheikh who happens to be Pakistan Planning Commission advisor. This is a serious issue which poses a threat to national security.”