Centre rejects Jharkhand's argument for extending DGP's tenure for 'stability'

RANCHI: The ongoing tussle between the Centre and State continues over the extension of DGP in Jharkhand as the central government. According to government sources, the center has rejected the state government's argument, stressing on its earlier stand that DGP Anurag Gupta has retired on 30 April itself.
Notably, the Union Home Ministry had issued a letter to the state government, expressing that the decision to retain Anurag Gupta as DGP beyond his retirement date was incorrect.
According to a letter sent by the Union Home Ministry on April 22 to the Jharkhand Chief Secretary, Gupta superannuated on April 30 and the Centre has not approved any extension of service.
The ministry has clearly stated that his retention would violate the established service rules governing all India services.
In response, the Jharkhand government has taken a firm stance, arguing that removing the DGP before the completion of his two-year tenure would go against the Supreme Court's directives, which were designed to ensure stability in police leadership.
The state asserted that its appointment process was conducted under revised rules formulated to be in line with Supreme Court guidelines. The state government also noted that the rules had been modelled after similar frameworks adopted by states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.
State’s letter claimed that a committee chaired by a retired judge had also recommended Anurag Gupta’s name for the post after evaluating the merits of the candidates.
Officials in the state government said the reply sent to the Centre was framed only after taking legal advice and addressed every issue raised in the Centre’s communication.
The state government, according to sources, is trying to satisfy the center with its logic after taking legal opinion on the guidelines of the central government in this matter so that Anurag Gupta remains the DGP for the next two years.
Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government has declined to comply with the Centre’s directive to retire Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta by April 30, 2025, which has set the stage for a legal and administrative standoff in Jharkhand.