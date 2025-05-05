Centre rejects Jharkhand's argument for extending DGP's tenure for 'stability'

RANCHI: The ongoing tussle between the Centre and State continues over the extension of DGP in Jharkhand as the central government. According to government sources, the center has rejected the state government's argument, stressing on its earlier stand that DGP Anurag Gupta has retired on 30 April itself.

Notably, the Union Home Ministry had issued a letter to the state government, expressing that the decision to retain Anurag Gupta as DGP beyond his retirement date was incorrect.

According to a letter sent by the Union Home Ministry on April 22 to the Jharkhand Chief Secretary, Gupta superannuated on April 30 and the Centre has not approved any extension of service.

The ministry has clearly stated that his retention would violate the established service rules governing all India services.

In response, the Jharkhand government has taken a firm stance, arguing that removing the DGP before the completion of his two-year tenure would go against the Supreme Court's directives, which were designed to ensure stability in police leadership.