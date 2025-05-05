China’s Indo-Pacific role to figure in Rajnath’s talks with Japanese counterpart

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Gen Nakatani, on Monday to discuss ways to further deepen bilateral defence cooperation. The Ministry of Defence in a statement said, “Both sides will exchange views and ideas on the current regional and international security situation and discuss ways to further deepen the bilateral defence cooperation.”

The two sides are also expected to deliberate on ways to boost India-Japan defence industrial cooperation. This will be the second meeting between the two within six months after their maiden interaction in November 2024 on the sidelines of ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus at Lao PDR.

At that meeting, Singh and Gen Nakatani deliberated on a reciprocal provision of supply and services agreement for greater interoperability between their militaries.

India and Japan share a long-term friendship, which has further gained qualitative momentum after the elevation of this collaboration to Special Strategic & Global Partnership in 2014. Defence and security are important pillars of the ties between the two countries.

The MoD said, “Defence exchanges between India and Japan have gained strength in recent years due to the growing convergence on strategic matters. Its significance is increasing from the common outlook on issues of peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region.” It is learnt that the two sides will also review the situation in the strategic waters of East and South China Seas where Beijing has been increasing its military posturing.