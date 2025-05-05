CPM chalks out plan for expansion in states, to focus on LF goverance

“To expand, we have to work with the poorest of the poor. They should feel this red-flag party is theirs – and that through no other party can they hope to make progress.”

As part of broader efforts to sustain political momentum, Baby stressed the need to consolidate the party’s existing base. “We should ensure that whatever local influence we have, there should not be any further erosion.”

In coming days, the CPM is expected to undertake campaigns to reconnect with people by showcasing its governance achievements, particularly its historic land reforms, such as the Kerala Agrarian Relations Bill and the Tripura Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act.

He emphasized that the party now intends to reassert its historical role. “We need to let people know that it was the CPM that stood with them.”

“We have to live among people. They should realise the CPM has always stood by them – and that we are the force that will champion their demands.”

Brittas takes charge as CPM party leader in RS

The CPM has appointed John Brittas as the leader of its Rajya Sabha parliamentary party. Brittas, MP from Kerala and a noted media personality with a standing of more than three decades, Brittas is a member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs, the Committee on Public Undertakings and the Advisory Committee on the Dept of Information Technology.