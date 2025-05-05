Dallewal, several farmer leaders put under 'house arrest' ahead of May 6 protest

CHANDIGARH: A day ahead of the protest announced by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM Non Political) outside the Shambhu police station, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal was placed under house arrest at his village in Faridkot district.

Many other farmer leaders and activists across the State have been detained and placed under house arrest to prevent any law and order issues.

Sources said that a police team reached Dallewal’s village early on May 5 and was asked to stay indoors for at least three to four days.

Dallewal uploaded a video of his detention on Facebook, criticising the police action against the Sidhupur faction. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is harassing the farmers’ rights group, which is fighting for justice.

Dallewal alleged that when the farmers were forcibly evicted from Khanauri and Shambhu by the police, they allegedly faced police misconduct. He also alleged that several of their belongings, including tractors, went missing.

The government then ensured that losses would be compensated.