Death of Kulgam youth accused of aiding LeT after Army detention sparks political uproar

The body of a 23-year-old Kulgam resident was recovered from a stream in Jammu and Kashmir after he was detained for questioning over suspected terror links. While police maintain that he jumped into the stream while attempting to flee during a search operation to find terror hideouts, his family has alleged that he died in custody.
Police claimed that Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, who "confessed" to being an overground worker (OGW) for terrorists, tried to escape while leading security forces to a hideout in a forest area.
News agencies report that Magray, who was picked up by police on Saturday, had allegedly confessed during interrogation that he had provided food and shelter to terrorists operating in the Tangmarg forest area of Kulgam. Security officials claimed he then volunteered to guide a joint team of police and Army personnel to the hideout on Sunday morning.
However, during the operation, Magray allegedly broke away from the team and jumped into the fast-flowing Veshaw River.
“A video shot from higher ground clearly shows him suddenly darting towards the riverbank and leaping in, with no one nearby. He tried to swim, but the strong current swept him away,” a police source said.
The footage also reportedly captures the full sequence of events, refuting claims of foul play, reported IANS.
Security forces have strongly denied allegations of foul play and condemned what they called "misinformation" being spread about the circumstances of Magray’s death. “The security forces should not be wrongly blamed for the man's unfortunate death,” IANS reported citing sources.
However, the official version has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders and human rights activists. Locals and Magray’s family members alleged that he was tortured in custody and that his death was not accidental.
Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajad Gani Lone said death of Imtiaz has raised suspicions.
“It is imperative that the death be investigated. The family’s claim needs to be taken into account. There is a pressing need for the government to reiterate in deeds and words and in an unambiguous tone, that the sanctity of human life is supreme,” he said.
CPI(M) leader and MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said the mysterious death of Imtiyaz, whose body was recovered from a stream in Kulgam, has raised serious questions with his family alleging that he was picked up by the Army a few days earlier.
He said the incident calls for a thorough and impartial investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the youth’s death.
J&K Apni Party chairman Altaf Bukhari said all available reports suggest that the death of this youth is mysterious; therefore, it demands a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind this incident.
“The custodial death of Imtiyaz is a profoundly tragic and unacceptable event that underscores serious shortcomings in the custodial system. Whether resulting from oversight, error, or deliberate this incident represents a significant failure to protect the lives and rights of individuals in custody. We express deep concern over this loss and call on the authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding Magray’s death,” said AIP leader and MLA Sheikh Khursheed.
Former minister and senior National Conference leader Sakina Ittoo demanded a judicial probe into Magray’s death PTI reported as Ittoo saying: “There should be a judicial probe so that the truth comes out,” she said. “The Pahalgam attack was very sad and unfortunate. We all are aggrieved by it. However, an atmosphere of fear has been created. I request the lieutenant governor to ensure that innocent people are not harassed and harmed.”
National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, in a press release, expressed deep concern over the incident. “According to credible reports, Magray was picked up by security forces days ago and today he was returned to his family lifeless. Kashmiris cannot be treated as collateral damage in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack,” he said. “Arbitrary detention, custodial killings and torture are violations of every democratic and legal principle.”
He also called for full accountability. “The family’s demand for a swift and independent investigation into Magray’s death must be upheld. We cannot allow a culture of impunity to destroy what little trust remains.”
Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti echoed similar concerns. “Yet another body has been recovered from a river in Kulgam, raising serious allegations of foul play,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Local residents allege that Imtiyaz Magray was picked up by the Army two days ago and now his body has surfaced mysteriously in the river.”
Mufti also linked the incident to the broader fallout from the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. She said the attack appeared to be “a calculated attempt to derail the fragile peace, disrupt tourism in Kashmir and undermine communal harmony across the country.”
“If a single act of violence can shake the entire system, triggering arbitrary arrests, home demolitions and the targeting of innocent civilians, the perpetrators have already achieved their objective,” she said. Calling for an impartial probe, Mufti added, “Allegations of misconduct—be it the Bandipora encounter or this latest incident in Kulgam—are deeply troubling and warrant a thorough impartial investigation.”
As tensions simmer and political pressure mounts, the administration has yet to announce whether a formal inquiry will be ordered into Magray’s death.
