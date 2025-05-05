Death of Kulgam youth accused of aiding LeT after Army detention sparks political uproar

The body of a 23-year-old Kulgam resident was recovered from a stream in Jammu and Kashmir after he was detained for questioning over suspected terror links. While police maintain that he jumped into the stream while attempting to flee during a search operation to find terror hideouts, his family has alleged that he died in custody.

Police claimed that Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, who "confessed" to being an overground worker (OGW) for terrorists, tried to escape while leading security forces to a hideout in a forest area.

News agencies report that Magray, who was picked up by police on Saturday, had allegedly confessed during interrogation that he had provided food and shelter to terrorists operating in the Tangmarg forest area of Kulgam. Security officials claimed he then volunteered to guide a joint team of police and Army personnel to the hideout on Sunday morning.

However, during the operation, Magray allegedly broke away from the team and jumped into the fast-flowing Veshaw River.

“A video shot from higher ground clearly shows him suddenly darting towards the riverbank and leaping in, with no one nearby. He tried to swim, but the strong current swept him away,” a police source said.

The footage also reportedly captures the full sequence of events, refuting claims of foul play, reported IANS.

Security forces have strongly denied allegations of foul play and condemned what they called "misinformation" being spread about the circumstances of Magray’s death. “The security forces should not be wrongly blamed for the man's unfortunate death,” IANS reported citing sources.