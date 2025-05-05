Fire breaks out at garment showroom in south Mumbai, eight people rescued

A fire broke out in a garment showroom located on the ground floor of a residential building on Peddar Road in south Mumbai early Monday morning, civic officials said. The blaze was brought under control after over two hours of firefighting operations.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire was reported at around 6.38 a.m. in the showroom situated in the Shukhshanti building, a six-storey residential structure.

While no casualties were reported, eight residents and five pets were rescued during the operation.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade deployed eight fire engines and several support vehicles to the site.

Preliminary assessments suggest the possibility of a short circuit triggering the blaze. However, civic authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause.

Due to the building’s location along the arterial Peddar Road, vehicular movement on the south-bound stretch between Mahalaxmi Temple junction and the Kemps Corner flyover was affected during the morning peak hours. The Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory via social media, cautioning commuters about delays.