Four men gangrape, murder 45-year-old woman in Srinagar; demands for swift action intensify

SRINAGAR: Four men allegedly gang raped and murdered a 45 year old nomad woman in Nishat area in the outskirts of Srinager. The woman suffered grievous injuried and declared dead upon admission into a hospital. The incident has caused widespread outrage in the Valley, with growing demands for swift action against the accused.

Police has taken cognizance of the reported incident of sexual assault near Water Works Road, Nishat. The police spokesperson said that an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered.

“Four accused persons involved in the commission of crime have been arrested,” the spokesman said, adding further investigation is going on.

The woman belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal community. She, along with other community members had migrated to the place from Reasi district with their cattle a week back.

"We migrate to this place during summers and in winters, we return back to Reasi," her son said.

Community members said, "The woman had left her home (tent) at 5 pm to graze the cattle in the nearby area. When she did not return with the cattle, we went to search for her."

They said that they found few men near the wounded woman. "During our search, we found a youth beating him and others had run away. The person was caught and handed over to the police," they added.

They further said that the woman was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical check-up, but doctors were not available there. She was later taken to Srinagar hospital, where she was declared dead by the doctors.

The son of the victim said he, along with other boys of the community, caught hold of one of the accused whose clothes were soaked with blood.

"He was wearing white coloured trouser which was full of blood," he said.

The woman is survived by five children.

Community members have demanded stern punishment for the four accused involved in the rape and murder.