Four men gangrape, murder 45-year-old woman in Srinagar; demands for swift action intensify

SRINAGAR: Four men allegedly gang raped and murdered a 45 year old nomad woman in Nishat area in the outskirts of Srinager. The woman suffered grievous injuried and declared dead upon admission into a hospital. The incident has caused widespread outrage in the Valley, with growing demands for swift action against the accused.
Police has taken cognizance of the reported incident of sexual assault near Water Works Road, Nishat. The police spokesperson said that an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered.
“Four accused persons involved in the commission of crime have been arrested,” the spokesman said, adding further investigation is going on.
The woman belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal community. She, along with other community members had migrated to the place from Reasi district with their cattle a week back.
"We migrate to this place during summers and in winters, we return back to Reasi," her son said.
Community members said, "The woman had left her home (tent) at 5 pm to graze the cattle in the nearby area. When she did not return with the cattle, we went to search for her."
They said that they found few men near the wounded woman. "During our search, we found a youth beating him and others had run away. The person was caught and handed over to the police," they added.
They further said that the woman was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical check-up, but doctors were not available there. She was later taken to Srinagar hospital, where she was declared dead by the doctors.
The son of the victim said he, along with other boys of the community, caught hold of one of the accused whose clothes were soaked with blood.
"He was wearing white coloured trouser which was full of blood," he said.
The woman is survived by five children.
Community members have demanded stern punishment for the four accused involved in the rape and murder.
The incident has caused outrage across the Valley.
"A tragic incident has shaken our conscience — a tribal woman was brutally sexually assaulted in the Nishat area of Srinagar, and she later succumbed. This horrifying act demands immediate and unwavering justice. I strongly urge the authorities to ensure a swift and transparent trial of the culprits, without delay or leniency," said PDP MLA Rafiq Ahmed Naik.
He called for a strict and enforceable ban on alcohol and drugs in Kashmir. "These substances are not only destroying the social fabric of our society but also fueling violence and moral decay. It's time we act decisively to protect our communities and uphold the dignity and safety of individual."
Senior National Conference leader and MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar said the barbaric act against a vulnerable soul is an assault on humanity itself.
"I commend the police for arresting the four involved, but justice demands swift and severe punishment to deter such atrocities. We must protect our women and marginalized communities, ensuring their safety and dignity. I urge the administration to expedite the investigation and trial, leaving no stone unturned. As a community, let us unite against violence and foster a culture of respect and security for all. May the victim’s soul find peace, and may we work tirelessly to prevent such tragedies," he said.
Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Sajjad Gani Lone said a barbaric crime has taken place against a tribal woman and the culprits deserve stringent punishment and a fast-track trial.
J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said the tragic incident in Nishat, where a nomadic woman was brutally assaulted and murdered by a group of intoxicated individuals, is horrifying and deeply shameful.
"Those involved in this heinous crime must be brought to justice," he said.
AIP leader and MLA Sheikh Khursheed said the brutal sexual assault and murder of a nomadic woman in Srinagar is a horrifying reminder of the depths of inhumanity.
"Such barbarity has no place in our society. The culprits must face the worst form of punishment—swift, exemplary justice is non-negotiable," he said.