'Gobarnama,' says Akhilesh after Adityanath endorses cow dung-based paint for government buildings

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took potshots at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for advocating the use of cow dung-based paint for government buildings.

"Gobarnama: BJP government's new feat," Yadav said in a post on X in Hindi.

The former chief minister also posted a picture of Adityanath with the latter's remark "cow dung-based paint should be used in government buildings" written on it.

On Sunday, Adityanath directed officials to take concrete steps to make the cow protection centres in Uttar Pradesh self-reliant, and advocated for the use of cow dung-based paint in government buildings.