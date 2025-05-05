‘Gun salute’ in memory of victims in Manipur prompts probe, FIR lodged

GUWAHATI: The Manipur Police has registered an FIR in connection with an alleged “gun salute” incident in Saikul area of Kangpokpi district.
The gun salute was allegedly given by a group of people in memory of those killed during the ethnic violence. Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals observed the second anniversary of the conflict on Saturday by organising various programmes.
The police in a statement said local leaders and elders were summoned to a police station in connection with the gun salute incident while raids had been conducted at different areas to arrest the miscreants.
Stating that five single barrel guns and camouflage uniforms have been seized, the police said the raids would continue to arrest the accused and seize other weapons. “The organisers of the programme will be dealt with as per law,” the police statement stated.
Meanwhile, five organisations representing Meitei and Thadou communities collectively raised pitch for implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.
The groups – Meitei Heritage Society, Delhi Manipuri Society, and Ningol United Progressive Initiative (representing Meiteis) and Thadou Inpi Manipur and Thadou Students’ Association – met recently and resolved to call upon the Centre to expedite the implementation of NRC in Manipur.
The groups demanded the government urgently address the issue of influx of illegal immigrants saying, their presence threatens indigenous communities and national security.
“A thorough NRC process is fundamental to preserving the demographic integrity and restoring public confidence,” they said in a joint statement.
Both sides reaffirmed to safeguard the integrity, unity and interests of Manipur as a multi-ethnic state, and recognise the contributions of the Thadou people for the protection of Manipur’s interests and integrity.
The organisations appealed for deletion of the “unconstitutional and ambiguous category ‘Any Kuki tribes’ from the Scheduled Tribes list, while acknowledging that Thadou is a distinct community and does not fall under the category of “Kuki” or “Any Kuki tribes.