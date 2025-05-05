‘Gun salute’ in memory of victims in Manipur prompts probe, FIR lodged

GUWAHATI: The Manipur Police has registered an FIR in connection with an alleged “gun salute” incident in Saikul area of Kangpokpi district.

The gun salute was allegedly given by a group of people in memory of those killed during the ethnic violence. Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals observed the second anniversary of the conflict on Saturday by organising various programmes.

The police in a statement said local leaders and elders were summoned to a police station in connection with the gun salute incident while raids had been conducted at different areas to arrest the miscreants.

Stating that five single barrel guns and camouflage uniforms have been seized, the police said the raids would continue to arrest the accused and seize other weapons. “The organisers of the programme will be dealt with as per law,” the police statement stated.

Meanwhile, five organisations representing Meitei and Thadou communities collectively raised pitch for implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

The groups – Meitei Heritage Society, Delhi Manipuri Society, and Ningol United Progressive Initiative (representing Meiteis) and Thadou Inpi Manipur and Thadou Students’ Association – met recently and resolved to call upon the Centre to expedite the implementation of NRC in Manipur.