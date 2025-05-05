Had apprised HQ about marriage to Pak woman, says dismissed jawan

SRINAGAR: A day after being dismissed from service for allegedly concealing his marriage with a Pakistani woman, CRPF jawan Munir Ahmed on Sunday said he married his cousin nearly a month after getting permission from the force’s headquarters in May last year.

The dismissed jawan from J&K appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to provide him justice. Muneer, who had joined CRPF in 2017, said he would challenge his dismissal in the court of law.

“My dismissal from service is without any logic or reason. I joined CRPF to serve the nation and I want to continue serving my country,” Muneer told the press.

“My marriage with Pakistan national Menal Khan, who is my cousin, was decided by our elders during my childhood. In 2022, I informed the CRPF officials of my intent to marry the Pakistan citizen and sought permission,” he said.

Muneer said he was informed vide dated 30-4-2024 by the office of Director General, CRPF that those intending to marry a person of nationality other than Indian have to only intimate the authorities. He said he had completed the formalities in accordance with the established regulations.