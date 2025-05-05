India develops world’s first genome edited rice varieties to boost productivity

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the development of two genome-edited rice varieties aimed at increasing paddy yields by up to 30%. However, the use of gene editing technology in India is controversial and remains under judicial review.

Experts believe that both varieties, Kamala and Pusa DST Rice 1, have the potential to transform India’s paddy fields by increasing productivity by 30% and 20%, respectively. They are also drought-tolerant, early-ripening, and produce less methane while requiring less nitrogen.

India’s agricultural gene editing technology has been under the Supreme Court's scrutiny for over two decades. When asked by The New Indian Express why genome editing is permitted in the country without passing a biosafety test, Chouhan explained that these varieties are exempt from the biosafety regulations outlined in Rules 7-11 of the 1989 Environment (Protection) Act.