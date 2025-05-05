Neemrana hotel firing case: NIA conducts searches at 10 locations across three states

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out searches at 10 locations across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi as part of its investigation into the 2024 Neemrana hotel firing incident, officials said on Monday.

The case is linked to Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, who is wanted in India for his alleged involvement in multiple violent crimes and terror-related activities, they added.

Dalla has been declared a proclaimed offender in more than 50 cases, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and terror financing. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in May 2022, and he was officially designated a terrorist by the Indian government in 2023.

The attack, in which 35 shots were fired on September 8, last year all around the premises of Hotel Highway King in Neemrana, Rajasthan, was aimed at terrorising and threatening people, the officials said.

“They had used prohibited weapons and also threatened the hotel’s owner and manager for extortion money. The manager had also earlier received several threat calls from international numbers,” a spokesperson of the NIA said in a statement.