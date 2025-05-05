Pak-based hackers claim they accessed sensitive data from multiple Indian defence websites; probe on

NEW DELHI: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, a group of suspected hackers, named 'Pakistan Cyber Force' has claimed that they have gained access to sensitive data from the Indian Military Engineering Service and Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis.

The Pakistan Cyber Force handle, now withheld in India, had posted a list of names, reportedly of Indian defence personnel, with the caption: "Hacked. Your security is illusion. MES data owned." The group claimed that it had accessed more than 10 GB of data of 1,600 users on the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis website.

Sources in the government said the claim suggests that the attackers might have accessed personal information related to defence personnel, including their login credentials.

In addition to the data breach, it has also been reported that the group attempted to deface the official website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, a PSU company under the Ministry of Defence.

The group had posted images of a webpage from Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited. In the image, an Indian tank can be seen replaced by a Pakistani tank.