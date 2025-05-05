Punjab rejects water sharing with Haryana; seeks BBMB revamp, Dam Act repeal

CHANDIGARH: Amid a stand-off between Punjab and Haryana over water-sharing, the AAP-led Punjab Government today passed a resolution in the one-day special assembly session vowing not to spare even a single drop of water from its share for the neighboring state of Haryana.
The resolution also demanded the reconstitution of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and annulment of the Dam Safety Act, 2021. It further stated that Punjab will no longer accept any decisions made by the BBMB regarding water distribution.
The resolution stated that the 4,000 cusecs of water that is being given to the neighbouring state for drinking purposes will be continued on humanitarian grounds.
The latest issue began on April 23, when Haryana sought 8,500 cusecs of water from the Bhakra-Nangal project — 4,500 cusecs more than what it is currently receiving.
Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal today moved the resolution during the special session of the state assembly. While reading out the resolution, Goyal said the BJP has been trying to take away the rights of Punjab through its governments in Haryana, at the Centre, and via the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).
As per the resolution, "By calling a meeting of the BBMB in an unconstitutional and illegal manner, an attempt is being made to forcefully provide Punjab's rightful water to Haryana. Haryana has used all its share of water till March 31. Now BJP wants to give the water of Punjab to Haryana."
After Haryana requested Punjab to release water for drinking purposes on April 6, Punjab “showed a big heart” and gave 4,000 cusecs of water. "Our Gurus have taught us that giving water to any thirsty person is a great virtue," the resolution added.
Goyal, citing the resolution, said the population of Haryana is 3 crore and it needs only 1,700 cusecs of water to meet all drinking and other human needs.
"Now, Haryana is saying that they need 8,500 cusecs of water all of a sudden. Punjab does not have extra water to meet its demand. So, BJP forcibly called a meeting of the BBMB in an unconstitutional and illegal manner and passed a resolution that Punjab will have to give its water to Haryana from its own share."
“This is not acceptable to us," the resolution said.
The resolution added that the House strongly condemned the “illegal and unconstitutional” convening of the BBMB meeting by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
"At present, the BBMB has become a mere puppet of the BJP government at the Centre. In the meetings of the BBMB, Punjab is neither being heard nor are the rights of Punjabis being taken care of. So, the BBMB should be reorganized to protect the rights of Punjab,” it said.
The resolution said that the House also considers the Dam Safety Act, 2021, to be an attack on the rights of Punjab. "This law fully empowers the central government to directly control the rivers and dams of the states, even if the dam is entirely within the state’s borders. This is against India’s federal structure and undermines the sovereign right of states like Punjab over their water. Therefore, this House demands from the central government that the Act be repealed immediately and Government of Punjab rejects it completely,” the resolution stated.
It also added, "In 1981, when the agreement to share the water of these rivers was signed between the states, the amount of water in the rivers that was written in the agreement and the amount of water that was distributed amongst states was much more than the actual water now available in these rivers. Because of this, a new agreement should be made for sharing the water of these rivers."
The resolution stated that during the last three years, the state government has tried to bring canal water to every farm in Punjab. "A network of canals and water courses has been built on a very large scale. Until 2021, only 22 per cent of Punjab's fields received canal water. But today, around 60 per cent of the fields in Punjab are getting canal water. This is why every single drop of Punjab's water has become very precious for Punjab. Punjab no longer has any spare water to give to any other state,” said the resolution.
It highlighted that the Government of Punjab will not give even a single drop of water from its share to Haryana.
Taking part in the discussion afterward, CM Mann said that BBMB was originally established to manage the waters of the Sutlej and Beas rivers. He said that both these rivers belong to Punjab — they flow here, and their waters are entirely the rightful property of Punjab. He said that Haryana and Rajasthan have no direct connection with these rivers. However, Mann said that for years, Punjab’s water has been diverted to other states through the BBMB.
Now, he said, the BJP government has started using this board for its political interests. He said that without consulting Punjab, meetings are being called at midnight and under pressure from other states, Punjab’s rightful share is being taken away.
Mann described the BBMB as a "white elephant" and demanded its reconstitution as per the new constitution. He said that it is totally useless and unacceptable in the present form, adding that Punjab will never accept it now.
He said that in recent days the Bharatiya Janata Party, through its Haryana government, the central government, and BBMB, has been attempting to snatch Punjab’s rights. He said that in an unconstitutional and illegal manner, BBMB meetings are being convened to forcibly divert Punjab’s water to Haryana. He said that Punjab will no longer recognize the authority of the Bhakra Beas Management Board.
Mann said that the Punjab government will take all legal and constitutional steps necessary to protect its rightful share of water. Outrightly rejecting the Dam Safety Act, he said that it is a serious attack on the state and its rights. Mann said that he had vehemently opposed it during his stint as Member of Parliament. He reminded the House that Punjab is known for protecting the dams of the country and asserted, “We do not need anyone else to protect our dams.”
CM Mann and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also involved in a verbal spat over the fact that the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh stayed awar from the recent BBMB meeting in which the decison to give extra water to Haryana was taken. Mann asked Bajwa to clarify his and his party’s stand on the issue. In response, Bajwa objected and instead asked for AAP national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s stance on the water rights of Punjab.