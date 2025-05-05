Punjab rejects water sharing with Haryana; seeks BBMB revamp, Dam Act repeal

CHANDIGARH: Amid a stand-off between Punjab and Haryana over water-sharing, the AAP-led Punjab Government today passed a resolution in the one-day special assembly session vowing not to spare even a single drop of water from its share for the neighboring state of Haryana.

The resolution also demanded the reconstitution of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and annulment of the Dam Safety Act, 2021. It further stated that Punjab will no longer accept any decisions made by the BBMB regarding water distribution.

The resolution stated that the 4,000 cusecs of water that is being given to the neighbouring state for drinking purposes will be continued on humanitarian grounds.

The latest issue began on April 23, when Haryana sought 8,500 cusecs of water from the Bhakra-Nangal project — 4,500 cusecs more than what it is currently receiving.

Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal today moved the resolution during the special session of the state assembly. While reading out the resolution, Goyal said the BJP has been trying to take away the rights of Punjab through its governments in Haryana, at the Centre, and via the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

As per the resolution, "By calling a meeting of the BBMB in an unconstitutional and illegal manner, an attempt is being made to forcefully provide Punjab's rightful water to Haryana. Haryana has used all its share of water till March 31. Now BJP wants to give the water of Punjab to Haryana."