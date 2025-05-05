Sambit Patra visits Manipur amid growing call for installation of ‘popular government'

GUWAHATI: Days after the 21 ruling NDA legislators of Manipur had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the installation of a 'popular government', BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra arrived in the state on May 5.
After landing at the Imphal airport, he visited Kuki-majority Churachandpur. He met BJP MLAs Vungzagin Valte and LM Khaute.
Notably, Valte survived a mob attack in Imphal on May 4, 2023 following the outbreak of the ethnic violence.
Patra reportedly held separate meetings with Khaute, besides the leaders of Zomi Students’ Federation, Kuki Zo Council and Zomi Council in Churachandpur. However, what transpired there is unknown.
Following his return to Imphal, he met former Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the latter’s residence. He then met Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata before checking into a hotel.
It is not immediately known if he will meet other MLAs.
In their letters to Modi and Shah, the 21 NDA MLAs had stated the people of Manipur welcomed President’s rule, imposed on February 13, with a lot of expectations but even after more than two and a half months, there were no visible actions to restore peace and normalcy.
“There is a strong apprehension among the common people that the violence may recur. Many civil society organisations have come out openly against the imposition of President’s rule. They have been demanding the installation of a popular government in the state,” the MLAs wrote jointly.
“These organisations have started organising public rallies, street corner meetings, instigating the general public, blaming the ruling MLAs for not staking a claim to form a popular government and fixing responsibility for imposition of President’s rule in Manipur,” they further wrote.
They added peace and normalcy in the State could be restored only through the installation of a popular government.