Sambit Patra visits Manipur amid growing call for installation of ‘popular government'

GUWAHATI: Days after the 21 ruling NDA legislators of Manipur had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the installation of a 'popular government', BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra arrived in the state on May 5.

After landing at the Imphal airport, he visited Kuki-majority Churachandpur. He met BJP MLAs Vungzagin Valte and LM Khaute.

Notably, Valte survived a mob attack in Imphal on May 4, 2023 following the outbreak of the ethnic violence.

Patra reportedly held separate meetings with Khaute, besides the leaders of Zomi Students’ Federation, Kuki Zo Council and Zomi Council in Churachandpur. However, what transpired there is unknown.

Following his return to Imphal, he met former Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the latter’s residence. He then met Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata before checking into a hotel.

It is not immediately known if he will meet other MLAs.