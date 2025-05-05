SC seeks Centre's response on plea against blocking of YouTube channel '4PM'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a petition seeking quashing of an order blocking a widely viewed YouTube channel '4PM'.

The plea has claimed that the blocking was effected by the intermediary pursuant to an undisclosed direction allegedly issued by the Centre citing vague grounds of "national security" and "public order."

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan agreed to hear the plea and issued notices to the Centre and others seeking their responses on the petition.

The plea, filed by Sanjay Sharma who is the Editor of digital news platform '4PM' which has a subscriber base of 73 lakh, has alleged that the blocking was a "chilling assault on journalistic independence" and the right of public to receive information.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, told the bench that no notice was issued to the petitioner before the blocking order was passed.

"The whole channel is blocked and no reason," Sibal said, adding "the only information I have is from the intermediary."

"Ex-facie it is unconstitutional," he submitted.

The bench, while issuing notice on the plea, said the matter would be heard next week.