Tent shelter of Ram Lalla to be kept inside Ayodhya temple as memorabilia

LUCKNOW: As the construction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been paced up to meet the mid-May deadline, the tent which housed Lord Ram till August 5, 2020 and the throne from 1949 will be displayed as memorials in the temple premises.
Nripendra Mishra, Chairman, Shree Ram Temple Construction Committee said the tent used during the temple movement period is safe with the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
The work on gold plating of doors on the first floor and the installation of special lighting on the spire is going on.
“It will be displayed on the premises as a reminder and inspiration,” said Mishra while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the construction review meeting in Ayodhya on Sunday.
He added that the original throne used by Ram Lalla in 1949 had been recovered. It would be kept for public viewing alongside the tent.
Meanwhile, the idols of Ram Darbar have reached Ayodhya.
As per the configuration of the Darbar, Lord Ram and Goddess Sita will be placed on the throne, Lakshman and Shatrughna will be shown waving fans, while Hanuman and Bharat will sit at the feet of Shri Ram and Sita.
According to Mishra, on May 1, six doors were installed on the first floor.
Crafted from teakwood brought from Chandrapur in Maharashtra, each of the six doors was plated with a layer of copper followed by a layer of gold. The door design features two elephants pouring water on lotus flowers.
The symbols of Jaya and Vijaya are carved on both sides of the door. Moreover, two special lights are being mounted on the main spire of the temple.
The first is an aviation signal light to alert aircraft about the temple's height. The second is an Arrester light to protect the temple from lightning strikes.
Only the final work of flag installation on the spire remains to be done and it is expected to be completed in the next three to four months.
On Vaishakh Tritiya or Akshay Tritiya on April 29, the 42-foot flag pole was installed atop the temple’s main spire.
The flag pole was installed by engineers from L&T and TCS using a trolley and two tower cranes. The pole was made by Bharat Bhai Company of Gujarat, designed to reflect the temple’s sanctity.
The temple ramparts are being connected to the main structure. A bridge and lift are under construction on the western side for easier access of devotees.
Preparations to apply gold on the 4-foot kalash of the temple have also been completed. The work is expected to be finished within the next three days.