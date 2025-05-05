Tent shelter of Ram Lalla to be kept inside Ayodhya temple as memorabilia

LUCKNOW: As the construction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been paced up to meet the mid-May deadline, the tent which housed Lord Ram till August 5, 2020 and the throne from 1949 will be displayed as memorials in the temple premises.

Nripendra Mishra, Chairman, Shree Ram Temple Construction Committee said the tent used during the temple movement period is safe with the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The work on gold plating of doors on the first floor and the installation of special lighting on the spire is going on.

“It will be displayed on the premises as a reminder and inspiration,” said Mishra while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the construction review meeting in Ayodhya on Sunday.

He added that the original throne used by Ram Lalla in 1949 had been recovered. It would be kept for public viewing alongside the tent.

Meanwhile, the idols of Ram Darbar have reached Ayodhya.

As per the configuration of the Darbar, Lord Ram and Goddess Sita will be placed on the throne, Lakshman and Shatrughna will be shown waving fans, while Hanuman and Bharat will sit at the feet of Shri Ram and Sita.

According to Mishra, on May 1, six doors were installed on the first floor.