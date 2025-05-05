'This is a pattern': SC chides ED in Chhattisgarh liquor scam case for 'making allegations without evidence'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court rebuked the Enforcement Directorate on Monday for making allegations against an accused in a liquor scam case "without any evidence" and said it has become a pattern.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a petition filed by Arvind Singh seeking bail in the alleged Rs 2,000-crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh.

"This is a pattern adopted by the ED in a number of cases. You just make allegations without any evidence. The prosecution won't stand before the court in this manner," the bench said.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju alleged that Singh had earned Rs 40 crore in collusion with another man named Vikas Agarwal.

When the court asked, if Agarwal had been made an accused, Raju replied that he was absconding.

The bench said, "You have made a specific allegation that he (Singh) earned Rs 40 crore. Now you are not able to show the connection of this man with this or any other company.

"You should state whether he is the director of those companies, whether is a majority shareholder, whether he is Managing Director. Something has to be there," the court said.