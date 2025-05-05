Who are India's Maoist insurgents?

India's government is conducting an all-out military offensive against a country's diminished and decades-old Maoist insurgency, with home minister Amit Shah vowing to "eradicate" the movement's final remnants by early next year.

AFP examines the history of one of Asia's longest-running armed rebellions, which has killed more than 12,000 people since it began in the 1960s:

How did the insurgency begin?

A 1967 rural revolt against exploitative landlords set in motion an insurgency that has rumbled on for much of India's history as an independent nation.

Inspired by Maoist doctrine, peasants armed with spears and bows began seizing land in Naxalbari, a small and picturesque village in the Himalayan foothills.

The poorly-organised uprising was swiftly crushed, but it inspired other armed groups to mobilise and demand land redistribution -- and also gave the emergent guerrilla force, known in India as Naxalites, its name.

In the 1980s, one faction moved into forested lands in central India after resolving to expand its struggle to include attacks on police and paramilitary forces.

The dense jungles of Bastar, the present-day heartland of the insurgency in Chhattisgarh state, became a hideout and staging post for guerrilla actions elsewhere in the country.

Maoists cultivated support from the area's tribal population by helping them campaign for proper land titles and better prices for forest produce.