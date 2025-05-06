14 dead, 16 injured as Gujarat lashed by strong winds, thunderstorms

AHMEDABAD: AHMEDABAD: Unseasonal thunderstorms accompanied by fierce winds tore through Gujarat, leaving at least 14 dead, 16 injured, 26 animals dead, and seven houses destroyed, officials confirmed Tuesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the crisis could deepen, forecasting thunderstorms with winds up to 60 kmph across the state for several more days.
The devastation unfolded over the past 24 hours, with 168 of the state’s 253 talukas lashed by sudden downpours, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).
The key affected districts include Kheda, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, and Vadodara, which recorded 25–40 mm of rainfall, overwhelming infrastructure already strained by high winds and dust storms.
Trees and hoardings collapsed, houses crumbled, while fires sparked by the strong winds engulfed dozens of huts in Dahod’s Limkheda.
In separate incidents, four people died after trees fell on them, two were crushed under hoardings, three were struck by lightning, two suffered fatal electrocution, and three others were killed when parts of their homes collapsed, SEOC officials reported.
The fatalities were concentrated in Kheda, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Dahod, Aravalli, and Anand districts, with Kheda alone reporting four deaths.
Amid the unfolding crisis, Opposition Leader Amit Chavda unleashed a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, accusing it of catastrophic negligence.
"Warnings were issued, yet no preparations were made," Chavda charged, blaming the administration for the mounting death toll and massive agricultural losses.
Demanding Rs 10 lakh compensation for each bereaved family, Chavda urged the government to immediately survey crop damage, launch a real crop insurance scheme, and activate emergency helplines.
"Mango orchards, horticulture farms — everything has been flattened. False assurances won’t fix this; only swift action will," he warned in a letter to the Chief Minister.
AAP Gujarat General Secretary and farmer expert Sagar Rabari has warned of massive losses to farmers as another cyclone approaches.
In a video message, Rabari said, "Another cyclone is coming. Farmers will be crushed." He pointed out that ripe mangoes rot even with a single drop of water, and the storm is expected to hit key mango-growing regions.
"Surat, Narmada, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad — all are at serious risk," he said. Thousands of hectares of mango and banana plantations could be destroyed, he added, urging urgent action to protect farmers.
Heavy rainfall is expected to hammer isolated areas of Banaskantha, Kutch, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, and Anand, intensifying fears of further destruction.
With the death toll rising and weather conditions worsening, pressure is mounting on the government to act decisively before the next storm strikes.