14 dead, 16 injured as Gujarat lashed by strong winds, thunderstorms

AHMEDABAD: AHMEDABAD: Unseasonal thunderstorms accompanied by fierce winds tore through Gujarat, leaving at least 14 dead, 16 injured, 26 animals dead, and seven houses destroyed, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the crisis could deepen, forecasting thunderstorms with winds up to 60 kmph across the state for several more days.

The devastation unfolded over the past 24 hours, with 168 of the state’s 253 talukas lashed by sudden downpours, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The key affected districts include Kheda, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, and Vadodara, which recorded 25–40 mm of rainfall, overwhelming infrastructure already strained by high winds and dust storms.

Trees and hoardings collapsed, houses crumbled, while fires sparked by the strong winds engulfed dozens of huts in Dahod’s Limkheda.