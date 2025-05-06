Chenab water flow to Pakistan down to a trickle

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: The water level in Chenab river at Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir has dropped to record lows due to closure of the gates of Salal and Baglihar power projects to stop water flow to Pakistan.

“I have never seen such a situation. The Chenab river has dried up. Even our elders have never seen such a situation. It is the first time we are realising that river Chenab’s water can be stopped,” said a resident of Akhnoor.

Official sources said all gates of Salal power project dam on Chenab River in Reasi district are now closed. They said due to closure of the gates, the downstream flow into Pakistan has come down drastically as the Chenab river is fast drying up.