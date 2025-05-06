Chenab water flow to Pakistan down to a trickle

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: The water level in Chenab river at Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir has dropped to record lows due to closure of the gates of Salal and Baglihar power projects to stop water flow to Pakistan.
“I have never seen such a situation. The Chenab river has dried up. Even our elders have never seen such a situation. It is the first time we are realising that river Chenab’s water can be stopped,” said a resident of Akhnoor.
Official sources said all gates of Salal power project dam on Chenab River in Reasi district are now closed. They said due to closure of the gates, the downstream flow into Pakistan has come down drastically as the Chenab river is fast drying up.
Chenab has dried up barely three days after witnessing a flood-like situation in Akhnoor and Jourian on May 2, when the water level had risen after heavy rainfall.
On Monday, a large number of locals visited the Chenab in Akhnoor to see the low water levels. Many crossed the river on foot.
The reduction in water flow is expected to impact both early and late Kharif crops in Pakistan. The early Kharif period in Pakistan runs from May to June, while the late Kharif season begins on June 11 and lasts until September.
Pakistan’s Indus River System Authority, on Monday expressed concern over the reduced water flow from the Chenab river, adding that it could disrupt Kharif crops. It estimated the overall water shortage for the Kharif season at 7-21%.