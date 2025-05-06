Civil defence volunteers rehearse emergency response in Lucknow ahead of nationwide mock drill

LUCKNOW: A day before the scheduled mock drill mandated by the Union government, civil defence volunteers conducted a rehearsal at the Lucknow police lines on Tuesday to strengthen emergency preparedness.

Meanwhile, UP DGP Prashant Kumar, on Tuesday, said that comprehensive civil defence mock drills would be conducted across all districts on Wednesday in compliance of the instructions received from the Government of India.

The exercise, which involved around 200 civil defence volunteers, was aimed at training volunteers in managing large-scale emergencies and responding effectively to potential missile or air attacks.

According to Chief Warden, Civil Defence Lucknow, Amarnath Mishra, the participants demonstrated coordinated responses to sirens, evacuation procedures, and protective measures designed to minimise panic and chaos during emergencies.