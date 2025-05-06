Clogged toilets force diversion of Delhi-bound Air India flight from Toronto to Frankfurt

NEW DELHI: Just two months after an Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi earned international 'notoriety' due to blocked toilets, it has just come to light that a similar incident took place on May 2.

This time it involved a flight from Toronto to Delhi. Air India billed the incident as 'a technical issue.'

The incident took place on flight AI 188, a Boeing 777 aircraft, carrying nearly 250 passengers. The flight had taken off only at 5.53 pm (local time) from Toronto with a delay of 5 hours and 38 minutes, reveals FlightAware, a flight tracking platform. The non-stop flight was airborne when it was diverted to Frankfurt.

The issue appears to have surfaced mid-air forcing the diversion. The clogged toilets were rectified at Frankfurt and the flight took off two hours later to Delhi.