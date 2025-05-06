Doctor among 2 held in Bihar for NEET-UG ’25 exam fraud

PATNA: The Samastipur Police in Bihar arrested two individuals, including an MBBS doctor, for impersonation and fraud during the NEET-UG examination conducted on Sunday.

Three mobile phones, a car and Rs 50,000 in cash were recovered from their possession. Investigating officers are ascertaining whether the arrested have links with NEET-UG 2024 examination paper leak kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya, currently lodged in the Beur central jail near Patna.

Mukhiya, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh, was arrested from Patna last month. Sanjay Kumar Pandey, ASP, Samastipur, said that a police team detained two individuals who were sitting in a car parked outside an examination centre in Mohanpur. Police officials noticed that their mobile phones contained the admit cards of various candidates.

During interrogation, the duo admitted to having replaced weak candidates with scholars (impersonators) in various examination centres in Samastipur and other places to enable them to score well and get admission to medical colleges.