'Don't listen to BJP, religious fundamentalists and create division among yourselves': Mamata at Murshidabad

On the second day of her visit to the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that rioters are being brought to the state from outside to orchestrate violence.

She urged people not to create division among themselves by paying heed to the "BJP or religious fundamentalists."

"Rioters are being brought to Bengal from outside, do not get provoked by them... Do not create division among yourselves listening to the BJP or any religious fundamentalists," she said while addressing a government programme in Murshidabad.

“One thing I witnessed even when the Babri Masjid was demolished was that there were no riots in Murshidabad,” she added.

The chief minister also urged people not to indulge in violence over protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.

"There is no question of (implementing) the Act in Bengal,"Banerjee asserted.

Banerjee is currently in Murshidabad on a two-day visit to the riot-hit areas in the district.