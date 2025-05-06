Fresh layer of security requirements for satellite communication services

NEW DELHI: In a move that could complicate Elon Musk-led Starlink’s entry into the Indian market, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a fresh set of stringent security instructions for Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) service providers.

Under the new directives, satellite communications operators are prohibited from allowing access to their networks through terminals located outside India’s geo-fenced coverage area or through gateways situated abroad. Additionally, the operators must ensure that their satellite constellations cannot be used for surveillance purposes.

The DoT has mandated that GMPCS licensees block all websites already restricted in India whenever directed by the government. Further, all operators must obtain security clearance for specific gateway hub locations within India and must support lawful interception and monitoring.

To bolster national security, licensees are required to maintain precise geo-fencing for restricted areas and adjust satellite footprint patterns near international borders. They must also share user terminal information with designated law enforcement and security agencies.