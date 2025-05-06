Fresh layer of security requirements for satellite communication services

NEW DELHI: In a move that could complicate Elon Musk-led Starlink’s entry into the Indian market, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a fresh set of stringent security instructions for Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) service providers.
Under the new directives, satellite communications operators are prohibited from allowing access to their networks through terminals located outside India’s geo-fenced coverage area or through gateways situated abroad. Additionally, the operators must ensure that their satellite constellations cannot be used for surveillance purposes.
The DoT has mandated that GMPCS licensees block all websites already restricted in India whenever directed by the government. Further, all operators must obtain security clearance for specific gateway hub locations within India and must support lawful interception and monitoring.
To bolster national security, licensees are required to maintain precise geo-fencing for restricted areas and adjust satellite footprint patterns near international borders. They must also share user terminal information with designated law enforcement and security agencies.
Starlink has been seeking to enter India’s satellite communications sector since 2021 but has yet to receive the necessary GMPCS license. The company currently operates in over 125 countries. In contrast, Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications—a joint venture between Reliance Jio and SES—have already secured licenses. Amazon’s Project Kuiper, like Starlink, is still awaiting approval.
The new rules emphasize satellite coverage compliance with official Survey of India maps, require the demarcation of sensitive zones within 50 km of international borders, and call for geo-fencing in designated regions. Operators will also be obligated to enhance compliance by facilitating metadata collection by the Telecom Security Operation Centre under the DoT and ensuring all Indian-blocked websites are inaccessible via their networks.
To reinforce domestic control, licensees must integrate the Indian regional satellite navigation system, NaviC, into user terminals by 2029.