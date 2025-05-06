Gaurav Gogoi took 90 boys and girls to Pakistani embassy for radicalisation: CM Himanta

GUWAHATI: A day after he claimed Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi met a Pakistani Army official during his visit to the neighbouring country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the Jorhat MP had taken 90 boys and girls to the Pakistani embassy in New Delhi for “radicalisation.”

“Gaurav Gogoi went to Pakistan in a personal capacity. He was accompanied by his wife (Elizabeth Colburn, a British national). She returned to India after seven days but he stayed back for another seven-eight days,” Sarma said, addressing a press conference

He said the Congress leader had travelled by road via Attari, where a register is maintained. “We are in possession of all these things. We are trying to ascertain what he was doing in Pakistan when his wife was in India. We have to serve a notice to him,” Sarma stated.

He claimed that after this visit, Gogoi took 90 boys and girls to the Pakistani embassy for radicalisation. He said some of them gave statements saying they were not told they were being taken to the Pakistani embassy.

“This was followed by Gaurav Gogoi’s pro-Pakistan questions in Parliament,” the Assam chief minister said.