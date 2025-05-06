Hindu groups protest against minor girl's rape in Uttarakhand's Nainital

DEHRADUN: Hindu groups took to the streets in massive protest raising slogans against the alleged rape of a minor girl in Uttarakhand's Nainital district
Tensions remain high in the area despite the arrest of the accused, Osman.
The protest march began from Mallital and culminated in a rally in front of the Nagar Palika. The protesters clashed with police during the demonstration. Despite efforts by the police to barricade the route, the protesters managed to break through and proceeded towards the High Court.
Nainiatal police have registered a case based on a report filed by the mother of a minor girl regarding her alleged rape.
According to the mother's complaint, contractor Usman allegedly "lured her to his home by offering two hundred rupees", where he raped the girl in a car parked in the garage. When the girl resisted, he reportedly "showed a knife and tied a cloth over her mouth." The complaint further alleges that Usman threatened to "eliminate the entire family" if the incident was reported.
In her statement, the mother also mentioned that she has two daughters from her first marriage, studying in classes seven and eight at a private school, and that her second marriage took place in 2016 in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. She reportedly travels back and forth from Sambhal to oversee the care of the girls living here. The mother further said that she had been in Sambhal for the past few days.
According to police sources, when the victim reached home "staggering", her older sister immediately asked her what was wrong. However, the girl remained silent. She continued to be withdrawn for several days, prompting her older sister to first contact their grandmother, who then called their mother.
Police sources said that when the mother questioned the child, she finally revealed the details of the incident. The formal police report was subsequently filed at Mallital police station on Wednesday evening.