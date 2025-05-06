Hindu groups protest against minor girl's rape in Uttarakhand's Nainital

DEHRADUN: Hindu groups took to the streets in massive protest raising slogans against the alleged rape of a minor girl in Uttarakhand's Nainital district

Tensions remain high in the area despite the arrest of the accused, Osman.

The protest march began from Mallital and culminated in a rally in front of the Nagar Palika. The protesters clashed with police during the demonstration. Despite efforts by the police to barricade the route, the protesters managed to break through and proceeded towards the High Court.

Nainiatal police have registered a case based on a report filed by the mother of a minor girl regarding her alleged rape.

According to the mother's complaint, contractor Usman allegedly "lured her to his home by offering two hundred rupees", where he raped the girl in a car parked in the garage. When the girl resisted, he reportedly "showed a knife and tied a cloth over her mouth." The complaint further alleges that Usman threatened to "eliminate the entire family" if the incident was reported.