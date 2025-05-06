Kharge urges PM Modi to follow Telangana model for Caste Census, remove 50 per cent reservation cap

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to engage with all political parties and adopt the Telangana model for conducting a caste census.

He also called for a constitutional amendment to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations and immediate implementation of Article 15(5) to extend reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in private educational institutions.

Kharge emphasised that conducting a caste census is essential to ensure justice for marginalized communities and should not be seen as divisive.

“Our great nation and our large-hearted people have always come together as one, just as we did after the recent cowardly terrorist attacks in Pahalgam,” Kharge wrote in his letter dated May 5. He reiterated the Congress party’s long-standing demand for an updated caste census and reminded the PM that he had earlier written on this issue on April 16, 2023 — a letter that went unanswered.

“Regrettably, I never received a reply. Instead, your party and you attacked the Congress for making this legitimate demand — a demand you now seem to acknowledge,” Kharge noted.

He pointed out that Modi has recently announced that the upcoming Census (originally scheduled for 2021) would include caste as a separate category, but no details have been shared so far.