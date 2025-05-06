Mumbai Diary | Deputy CMs absent from WAVES venue

The much-anticipated World Audio Video Entertainment Summit (WAVES) – aimed at leveraging India’s creative economy and positioning India as a major player in the global entertainment sector – recently concluded in Mumbai. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the summit, while Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and a cavalry of Union ministers ensured the WAVES created ripples in the entertainment industry worldwide. Surprisingly though, apart from their first-day appearance, both deputy chief ministers, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, and the entire Mahayuti Cabinet was a no show at the WAVES venue. Their absence was palpable, with raised eyebrows questioning if something is amiss.

Only 5 of 37 depts make the cut in 100-day plan

Under the 100-day programme outlined by the Mahayuti govenment, only five out of the total 37 departments were able to meet the expected deliverables, while the rest performed abysmally in achieving the targets. However, ministers in charge of departments that failed to make the cut, rather than introspecting, shifted blame to the bureaucracy. The ministers claimed, when they have no power over appointing their own personal and office staff, why should they be held responsible for failure of respective departments. If top leaders want to take credit, they should also take blame; shoulder the responsibility of failing the 100-day programme.