Of 221 names recommended for HC judgeship since Nov 2022, 29 pending with Centre

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind move towards enhancing transparency, the Supreme Court has declared the names of judges recommended by the collegium, their relations to sitting or retired judges of high courts or the apex court and the number of resolutions confirmed by the government.

According to the data released by the Supreme Court from November 9, 2022 to November 10, 2024 -- a time when former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was at the helm of affairs -- of the 303 candidates approved by the Supreme Court collegium for appointment as high court judges, 170 have been cleared by the central government.

The data shows 17 names are still pending with the government for approval.

Out of the 303 names recommended, 12 were related to former or retired judges of the high court or the Supreme Court and one name who had relations with the retired or serving member of the high court or the apex court, was not cleared by the Centre.

Seven of the 303 names belonged to the Scheduled Caste category, five to Scheduled Tribe community, 21 to Other Backward Classes, seven to Backward Classes, 28 women and 23 from minority community.

Similarly, the data from November 11, 2024, to May 5, 2025, with Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna at the helm, a total of 103 candidates were recommended for judgeship in high courts by the apex court collegium, out of which 51 names have been approved.