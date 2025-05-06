Police baton-charge TRE-3 aspirants protesting near CM's residence in Patna over delay in results

PATNA: Police on Tuesday used baton charge to disperse a group of job aspirants protesting outside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence, demanding the release of supplementary results for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-3).

Several protestors claimed they were injured in the police lathi-charge and warned of intensifying their agitation if the government failed to meet their demands. The TRE-3 aspirants said they had been protesting for the past four months, but had yet to receive a positive response from the authorities.

The situation escalated when the protestors, holding placards and banners, allegedly refused to vacate the prohibited area near the Chief Minister’s residence despite repeated instructions from police officials. They instead raised slogans against the state government and the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), which conducted the examination.

Some protestors reportedly advanced towards the main gate of the Chief Minister’s residence, prompting security personnel to intervene and disperse them. Police later used force to clear the crowd, leading to brief chaos in the prohibited zone. The situation was brought under control following the police action.

Deepa Singh, a protestor from Siwan, criticised the state government for not releasing the supplementary results of TRE-3. “We are being treated like anti-social elements. We were holding a peaceful sit-in outside the CM’s residence, but the police used force, injuring many,” she told reporters.