Rahul Gandhi meets family of Navy officer Lt Narwal killed in Pahalgam terror attack

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met the family members of Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Sources said that Rahul Gandhi reached Narwal's residence in Karnal, Haryana, in the afternoon to express condolences.

He was accompanied by Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan, MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, MLA Indu Raj Narwal, Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja, Bhupinder Lather, besides other leaders.

He spent around one and a half hours with Narwal's family.

Deepender Singh Hooda said Rahul Gandhi first paid floral tributes to Narwal’s portrait and spent most of the time with his family in private.

Last week, Rahul had visited another family of a victim in the terror attack in Kanpur.